Man charged with attacks on 6 women in Southern California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected serial rapist has been charged with attacks on six women in Southern California. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Friday that 37-year-old Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia is charged with attempted murder, rape and other counts in a string of Coachella Valley attacks from September 2000 to August 2021. Hestrin says three victims were strangled to unconsciousness, and one was struck by a pickup and left in a ditch. He says the victims are recovering. Garcia was arrested in October and charged with attacks on four victims. Hestrin says more charges are being added. A person at the office of Garcia’s lawyer declined to comment.