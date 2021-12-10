Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 7:23 AM

9-year-old girl killed after California school bus crash

KION

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — The child killed when a car struck a school bus in Southern California and then plowed into a group of walking children has been identified as a 9-year-old girl. Two other children were injured, one seriously, in the crash Thursday in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs. The highway patrol says a white Cadillac rear-ended the bus, then went around it and hit four students who were walking home from a bus stop. The coroner’s office says Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content