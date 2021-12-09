Half foot of snow at Tahoe resorts; stronger storm on way

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A second, much stronger winter storm is headed for the Sierra this weekend after a cold front dropped a half-foot of snow at Lake Tahoe ski resorts and a couple inches in the valleys around Reno. Up to 6 inches of snow was reported early Wednesday at Homewood, Palisades Tahoe and Mount Rose. The coldest temperatures so far this season are forecast to arrive Thursday night, with lows dropping into the teens and single digits. The National Weather Service says confidence is building in the development of a strong storm with heavy snow beginning Sunday. Multiple feet is expected in the Sierra, most likely Monday into Tuesday