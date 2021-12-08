Giants give Fromm most of snaps in Arizona workout

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Recently signed quarterback Jake Fromm took most of the snaps for the New York Giants as the team practiced at the University of Arizona for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Giants coach Joe Judge said starting quarterback Daniel Jones was seen by a neck specialist in California on Monday. He has not been cleared for contact. Backup Mike Glennon started Sunday in Miami and sustained a concussion and remains in the league protocol. Glennon’s concussion was not diagnosed until after the game. He worked with trainers on the sideline Wednesday, and Judge said he is making progress.