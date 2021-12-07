California’s governor writes children’s book about dyslexia

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has written a children’s book about dyslexia. The book is titled “Ben & Emma’s Big Hit” and comes out on Tuesday. It tells the story of a young boy who uses baseball to cope with his dyslexia along with help from a caring teacher and a friend. The book is a semi-autobiographical account of Newsom’s childhood. Newsom learned he had dyslexia when he was 10. He says it made him resilient and taught him to develop other strengths, including a strong memory. Newsom was inspired to write the book after watching some of his four children share some of the struggles he had.