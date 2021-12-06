Woman killed in crash after suspected mail thieves fled

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities believe that a 64-year-old woman was killed in central California after an SUV carrying suspected mail thieves fleeing the crime crashed into her sedan. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday afternoon. The Fresno Bee reports that the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the three people in the SUV are believed to have been fleeing after stealing mail from a nearby mailbox. KSEE reports that the SUV’s driver is facing vehicular manslaughter charges. The crash occurred around 1 p.m. when the SUV drove through a stop sign and hit the sedan’s driver side. The victim was not immediately identified.