Trump media venture eyed by regulators; Rep. Nunes to be CEO

By STAN CHOE and BERNARD CONDON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s new social media venture says Congressman Devin Nunes, Republican from California, will leave Congress to become the company’s chief executive in January. Earlier Monday, the blank-check company that aims to take Trump Media & Technology Group public acknowledged that two regulatory agencies are scrutinizing the deal. Digital World Acquisition, which is often referred to by its trading symbol of “DWAC,” said it is cooperating with “the preliminary, fact-finding inquiries” by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.