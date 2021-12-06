Marine killed in California crash as he helped motorists

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Marine was killed in Southern California when he was struck by a box truck as he was helping motorists on the side of the highway. The Marine had been helping a couple in an SUV who had been in a crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside, north of San Diego at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the SUV’s driver lost control and crashed and the vehicle was left in the freeway’s traffic lanes with no lights on. The Marine went to help but then the box truck crashed into the SUV. Officials say the Marine died at the scene.