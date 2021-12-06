Jussie Smollett testifies at his trial: ‘There was no hoax’

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has testified that claims he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself are “100% false.” Smollett took the stand Monday at his trial on charges that he lied to Chicago police about the January 2019 attack in downtown Chicago. He refuted testimony from two brothers who said last week that Smollett, who is gay and Black, orchestrated the assault and paid them $3,500 to carry it out. Smollett says the money was for meal plans and training because he wanted to get more toned. Asked by his attorney if he planned a hoax, Smollett said “there was no hoax.”