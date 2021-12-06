Four victims in California plane crash were family members

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Four people killed in the weekend crash of a small plane in central California have been identified as members of the same family. The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed in heavy fog Saturday shortly after takeoff from Visalia Municipal Airport. Everyone on board died. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were a 78-year-old Sacramento man, along with his two daughters and nephew. Officials haven’t said if weather was a factor in the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.