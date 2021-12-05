Utah heads to Rose Bowl for first time to face Ohio State

By The Associated Press

Utah will face Ohio State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. The Utes won their first Pac-12 championship over Oregon and finished 10-3 overall. Sophomore running back Tavion Thomas is tied for the Football Bowl Subdivision lead among running backs with 20 rushing touchdowns. Ohio State was 10-2. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud is the first player in Big Ten history to be named the conference’s offensive player of the year, freshman of the year and quarterback of the year in the same season.