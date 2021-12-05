LA Rams snap 3-game skid, roll over Jacksonville 37-7

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams snapped their three-game losing streak with a 37-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. caught touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford. Stafford passed for 295 yards while Sony Michel rushed for 121 yards and a score. Rookie Trevor Lawrence passed for 145 yards for the Jaguars (2-10), who have lost four straight. Stafford also snapped back into form, playing turnover-free football after giving the ball away six times during the three-game skid that threatened to derail the Rams’ playoff plans. Los Angeles still has never lost four straight in coach Sean McVay’s half-decade in charge.