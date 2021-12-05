Bengals’ momentum screeches to halt in messy Chargers loss

By MARK SCHMETZER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon’s first fumble in a long time was a costly one — just one small slice of a rough day for the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked six times during Cincinnati’s 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Mixon totaled just 54 yards on the ground against one of the NFL’s worst run defenses. The Bengals were hoping to build on consecutive wins against Las Vegas and Pittsburgh. Instead, they got off to a terrible start against the Chargers and stumbled down the stretch after making a big rally.