Southern California wildfire that shut US 101 declared out

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (AP) — A wildfire in Santa Barbara County that burned a total of 27 square miles (70 square kilometers) and had forced a key highway to close earlier this year has been officially declared out, officials said Friday. Los Padres National Forest Officials said the Alisal Fire, which started during high winds on Oct. 11, was fully contained on Nov. 20 and that no smoke, flames or hot spots had been observed for more than 30 days. The blaze in the Santa Ynez mountains shut down U.S. 101 highway for several days in October after winds blasted flames down the face of the mountain range toward the Pacific Ocean and jumped the scenic roadway.