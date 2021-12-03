Ointment led to Medina Spirit’s failed test after Ky Derby

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

An attorney for trainer Bob Baffert says split-sample urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection. Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after winning the May 1 race and was facing disqualification. Baffert had said an ointment used to treat the colt for a skin condition daily up until the Derby included the substance. Baffert’s attorney, Craig Robertson, says testing showed Medina Spirit was never injected with a steroid. Instead, the testing confirmed the steroid’s presence came from an ointment.