Long, Morris back on US roster for Bosnia exhibition

CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Aaron Long and forward Jordan Morris are back on the U.S. national team for the first time since major injuries, joined by 12 players who could make their international debuts against Bosnia and Herzegovina in an exhibition on Dec. 18 at Carson, California. Morris tore his left ACL on Feb. 20 while on loan from Seattle to Swansea, three years after tearing his left ACL. He returned to the field for the Sounders on Nov. 2. Long tore his right Achilles tendon while playing for the New York Red Bulls on May 15.