Gaudreau, Tkachuk lead Flames over Ducks in shootout

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the shootout and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3. Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist for the Pacific Division-leading Flames, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight on the road. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm also had goals for Calgary in regulation and Dan Vladar stopped 31 shots. The Ducks trailed 3-1 in the second period before rallying back. Rickard Rakell scored with 36 seconds remaining in the period on a slap shot and Vinni Lettieri evened it 2:04 into the third with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle off Trevor Zegras’ pass.