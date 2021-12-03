Air regulators issue violation notices for LA-area stench

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air quality regulators say a terrible stench of hydrogen sulfide that emanated from a flood-control channel in a Los Angeles suburb resulted from chemicals that flowed from a commercial storage yard during a fire and caused vegetation to decay. The South Coast Air Quality Management District said Friday that it issued notices of violation to four companies and Los Angeles County, which is responsible for maintaining Dominguez Channel. The notices allege the emissions caused a public nuisance. The fire began Sept. 30 at a warehouse property in Carson and chemicals including ethanol subsequently flowed into the channel. Complaints of a rotten-egg stench began on Oct. 3 and eventually numbered in the thousands.