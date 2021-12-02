Los Angeles County ceremony buries 1,780 unclaimed dead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Local officials and representatives of various faiths have honored the lives of 1,780 people who died in Los Angeles County in 2018 but whose remains were never claimed. The ceremony was held Wednesday at a mass grave containing the ashes of the dead at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. Like last year, the ceremony was streamed online due to the pandemic. County Supervisor Janice Hahn noted that the tradition of burying the unclaimed dead with dignity dates to 1896. LA County attempts to find next-of-kin and waits three years before burying the ashes to allow time for family members to come forward.