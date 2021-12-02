California confirms 2nd case of COVID omicron variant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is reporting its second confirmed case of the omicron COVID variant in as many days. The Los Angeles County public health department says a county resident is self-isolating after apparently contracting the infection during a trip to South Africa last month. The U.S. recorded its first confirmed omicron infection on Wednesday in a San Francisco resident who had recently traveled to South Africa and developed mild symptoms after returning Nov. 22. The little-understood variant was first identified a week ago in South Africa and it’s been spreading. Eight cases were reported Thursday in the New York City area, Minnesota, Hawaii and Colorado.