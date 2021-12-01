With a shot at No. 1, Bahamas no holiday for Collin Morikawa

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — The Hero World Challenge might feel like a working vacation being in the Caribbean the first week of December. But Collin Morikawa is taking it seriously. The British Open champion has a chance to reach No. 1 in the world if he were to win the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods. Morikawa already has had a blockbuster year. He won a World Golf Championship and his second major at the British. Two weeks ago, he became the first American to be the No. 1 player on the European Tour. Morikawa says his only aim this week is to win.