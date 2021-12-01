US Rep. Fortenberry alleges prosecutor misled his lawyer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska is asking a judge to toss out statements he made to federal authorities who were investigating illegal campaign contributions. The nine-term Republican alleges that a prosecutor made assurances that Fortenberry wasn’t their target. A motion filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in central California alleges that Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins persuaded Fortenberry to speak with him by assuring his lawyer at the time that Fortenberry wasn’t a “target” of the investigation. Fortenberry’s current attorney argues that, without the prosecutor’s assurances, they never would have agreed to the interview. Fortenberry has denied the charges. Federal prosecutors plan to respond to allegations made by the congressman in court filings.