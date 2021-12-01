Fire burns Southern California construction site

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Fire has burned a residential construction site and spread to adjacent apartment buildings in the inland area of Southern California. Firefighters from multiple agencies are pouring streams of water on the rubble of unfinished structures and onto the roofs of the apartment buildings early Wednesday. KABC-TV reports from a helicopter overhead that there were no reports of injuries. The area is on the border of the cities of Upland and Ontario, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles.