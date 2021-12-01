Chargers’ James putting together dominating season

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James Jr. is accustomed to putting up great statistical seasons. He did that as a rookie in 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers and was an All-Pro. But if anyone had doubts about how James would be coming back after missing most of the past two seasons because of injuries, he has put those to rest and reclaimed his spot as one of the top safeties in the league. James goes into Sunday’s game at Cincinnati leading defensive backs with 93 tackles.