1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person in California has become the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the person was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29. The person was vaccinated against COVID-19 but had not received a booster shot. The person was said to be experiencing mild symptoms but was improving. The news comes as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus. The Biden administration moved late last month to restrict travel from Southern Africa where the variant was first identified.