Pirates sign Quintana, bring back OF Gamel on 1-year deal

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran pitcher José Quintana to a one-year contract. The team also avoided arbitration with outfielder Ben Gamel by agreeing to terms on a one-year deal. The 32-year-old Quintana gives a needed veteran presence to a starting pitching staff that was among the worst in the majors in 2021. Quintana is 83-80 with a 3.84 ERA in 10 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco.