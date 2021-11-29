AP sources: Washington in talks with Fresno St. coach DeBoer

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Two people familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press that Washington is in talks with Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer to be its next head coach. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal between Washington and the 47-year-old DeBoer was not complete, though he was scheduled to meet with school officials in Fresno, California. DeBoer has spent two season at Fresno State, going 12-6.