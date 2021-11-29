AP source: Scherzer and Mets nearing $130M, 3-year deal

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer is nearing a $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets. The 37-year-old right-hander was 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him on July 30. He struck out 236 and walked 36 in 179 1/3 innings in the final season of a $210 million, seven-year contract that included $105 million in deferred money payable from 2022 to 2028.