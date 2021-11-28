I-15 backup as holiday travelers leave Nevada for California

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Travelers heading back to California from Nevada on the last day of the Thanksgiving weekend can expect long delays. The Regional Transportation Commission Southern Nevada said in a tweet Sunday morning that cars were backed up for 20 miles on I-15 southbound. Heavy traffic on the Sunday after Thanksgiving at the state line near Primm, 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas, is as traditional as the holiday. Officials say the delay is partly attributed to the interstate dropping from three lanes in Nevada to two in California. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman recently called for California transportation officials to widen I-15 to help with the backup that happens around major holidays.