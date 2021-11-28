California port, naval base vie to ease shipping congestion

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Officials are using a California naval base to help alleviate congestion at Los Angeles County ports in time for holiday shopping. The Ventura County Star reports Sunday that the Port of Hueneme has an agreement with Naval Base Ventura County to use a wharf, two buildings and land inside the base. Base spokesman Drew Verbis says the wharf is typically used by the Navy to tie up war ships. He says the joint-use agreement dates back to 2002 but this is the first time in more than a decade that it has been activated. The agreement was activated earlier this month.