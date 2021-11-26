Winds ease but many Southern Californians without power

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds are declining in strength but thousands of Southern California utility customers remain without electricity due to intentional power shutoffs intended to prevent wildfires. The seasonal dry winds produced fierce gusts on Thanksgiving Day, toppling trees and causing other damage while public safety power shutoffs disrupted traditional dinner plans. No major wildfires were reported during the peak of the Santa Ana wind event but red flag warnings of fire danger will remain in effect until Friday evening. About 42,000 Southern California Edison customers and 4,400 San Diego Gas & Electric customers remain without power.