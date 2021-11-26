UCLA, Cal looking to avoid hangovers from rivalry game wins

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA is bowl eligible and has secured its first winning season since 2016. The Bruins though have one more goal going into their regular-season finale against California on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl — not having a letdown after a huge win over Southern California. The Bruins have dropped six of their last seven the week after facing the Trojans, including all three under Chip Kelly. With a chance to get to eight wins and secure a better bowl spot, Kelly is hoping his team still has plenty of motivation after a 62-33 victory over the Trojans last Saturday. Cal also comes in off a huge rivalry game victory after keeping its bowl hopes alive with a 41-11 win at Stanford. The Golden Bears have won three of their last four after a 1-5 start to the season.