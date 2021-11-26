Harvey, No. 18 South Florida top No. 7 Stanford 57-54

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Sydni Harvey’s 3-pointer from the wing with 2.8 seconds left lifted No. 18 South Florida to a 57-54 win over seventh-ranked Stanford in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament. Harvey finished with 15 points to lead South Florida (5-2) , which had its second victory over a top-10 opponent this week and only third-ever all-time. Trailing by two with 9 seconds left, Harvey caught a pass from the corner and swished the 3-pointer in front of the Bulls’ bench. Stanford (4-1) couldn’t recover.