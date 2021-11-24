U2’s Edge leading rock memorabilia sale to help musicians

By JOHN CARUCCI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Edge is using his charity to help New Orleans musicians get back on their feet from the pandemic. The U2 guitarist has organized an all-star auction of music memorabilia, including two of his beloved guitars, for Dec. 11. Money raised will go to Music Rising, a charity Edge co-founded after Hurricane Katrina to help New Orleans musicians. Guitars used by Paul McCartney, Slash and other rock royalty will be sold. Some of the items are on display at Van Eaton Galleries in Los Angeles. Edge says there are no plans for U2 to tour at the moment, but he supports plans by venues to make sure concertgoers are tested or fully vaccinated.