Santa Ana winds to increase Southern California fire danger

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly 195,000 utility customers in Southern California face the possibility of having their electricity shut off to prevent wildfires as Santa Ana winds develop. Red flag warnings are set to go into effect late Wednesday morning and last through much of Friday due to predicted strong gusts and very low relative humidity. Forecasters say the strongest and potentially damaging gusts are expected from Wednesday night through Thanksgiving morning. Gusts to 75 mph are expected near and below Cajon Pass and near the coastal foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains. Forecasters also say there could be an overnight freeze in the high desert Antelope Valley.