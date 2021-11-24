Public nuisance laws in opioid cases give hope to both sides

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pharmacies have lost in a groundbreaking trial in Ohio over the toll of opioids, but there’s no assurance the results will hold up on appeal. Tuesday’s verdict was the first in a wave of opioid lawsuits involving pharmacies and the first to be decided by a jury. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart said they will appeal. The pharmacy case filed by two counties in Ohio centered on claims that the companies created public nuisances. The pharmacies say public nuisance laws don’t apply and find reason for optimism in two recent decisions that favored the opioid industry in California and Oklahoma.