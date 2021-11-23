4 people killed in wrong-way crash were family on vacation

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (AP) — Four people, including two children, killed in Northern California after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into their vehicle on Interstate 80 were members of a family headed to the Grand Canyon on vacation. Brittney and Antonio Montano, both 29, their 9-year-old daughter, Marianna, and 5-year-old son, Antonio Jr., were killed in the crash Saturday in Nevada County. Their 4-year-old son, Julian, who was strapped to a car seat, survived. KCRA-TV reports that authorities have not identified the wrong-way driver who is in the hospital and is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.