3 fishermen rescued after boat capsizes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says three fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized off Tomales Bay, north of San Francisco. The boat began taking on water before capsizing Monday about a half-mile off the coast. California Highway Patrol officers alerted the Coast Guard in San Francisco that three people were sitting on the hull of the capsized fishing boat and a rescue boat was dispatched. A crew from the Coast Guard’s Bodega Bay station arrived about 30 minutes after receiving the alert and retrieved the three fishermen. The men were uninjured but were treated for hypothermia symptoms.