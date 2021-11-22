Girl shot during teen’s birthday party in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded during a Sunday night birthday party for a 16-year-old at an Airbnb rental in Fresno. The Fresno Bee reports that police say no adults were present at the party, which was advertised on social media and turned into a melee. The shooting occurred after a group was asked to leave the party. Police encountered a chaotic scene as people fled. The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital and rushed into surgery for a gunshot wound to her upper torso. There’s no information about her condition.