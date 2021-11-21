Steelers’ Roethlisberger, Chargers’ Bosa are active for game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa are active for Sunday night’s game after being taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Steelers will be missing linebacker T.J. Watt though after he did not practice last week. Watt suffered hip and knee injuries in last week’s tie against the Detroit Lions. Cornerback Joe Haden is also out because of a foot injury and defensive end and Isaiahh Loudermilk with a groin issue. The Chargers are without three defensive players because of injuries, including starting defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder). Safeties Mark Webb Jr. (ankle) and Alohi Gilman (quadriceps) are also out.