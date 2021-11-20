Toreros win, tie for Pioneer League championship

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Mason Randall threw for three touchdowns and San Diego defeated Stetson 41-16 to gain a share of its conference-tying 12th Pioneer League title. Toreros tied with Davidson atop the Pioneer League though Davidson receives the conference’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, having handed San Diego its lone league loss. San Diego, which won its seventh straight game, built a 27-0 halftime lead on its way to its ninth victory without a loss in its series with the Hatters. Jordan Younge-Humphrey rushed for two touchdowns for Stetson.