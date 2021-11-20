Steelers Roethlisberger will start, moved off COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will start against the Los Angeles Chargers after being removed from the COVID-19 list. The team says Roethlisberger has passed the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and will travel separately to Los Angeles. Roethlisberger sat out a 16-16 tie against Detroit last week after testing positive for the coronavirus. He participated in practice virtually during the week and was in frequent contact with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.