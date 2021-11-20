Sacramento State clinches Big Sky title, beats UC Davis 27-7

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Gable, Cameron Skattebo and Asher O’Hara each had touchdown runs, and Sacramento State beat UC Davis 27-7 to win the Big Sky Conference title. It is Sacramento State’s (9-2, 8-0) second title since joining the conference in 1996. The Hornets, ranked 11th in the FCS coaches poll, clinched the outright title with Montana State losing to Montana. O’Hara led a 10-play, 81-yard drive and ended it with his 1-yard score that stretched the Hornets’ lead to 24-0. Hunter Rodrigues threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Hutton for tenth-ranked UC Davis with 1:41 remaining.