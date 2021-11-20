Ovechkin, Sheary score 2 each as Caps blank Sharks 4-0

By GIDEON RUBIN

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary each scored two goals to lead the Washington Capitals over the San Jose Sharks 4-0. Ilya Samsonov turned back 22 shots for his second straight shutout as the Capitals won for the sixth time in a seven-game point streak. Samsonov was playing in consecutive games for the first time this season. Sheary scored just more than two minutes in and Ovechkin added a power-play goal with just over six minutes left in the first period. Ovechkin’s 13th goal was his first since Nov. 12, when the 12-time All-Star scored his 742nd career goal to pass Brett Hull for fourth on the all-time list. San Jose has lost four of five and six of eight.