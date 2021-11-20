No. 23 San Diego State holds off UNLV, 28-20

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lucas Johnson completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 192 yards and threw three touchdowns, as No. 23 San Diego State survived a scare and defeated UNLV 28-20. The Aztecs (10-1) led by just one point, 21-20, before Johnson found Jesse Matthews for a 7-yard strike with 3:33 left in the game. San Diego State linebacker Seyddrick Lakalaka intercepted UNLV quarterback Justin Rogers with less than two minutes left in the game to thwart the Rebels’ last-ditch effort.