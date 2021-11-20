Necas, Hurricanes get better of Kings in 5-4 victory

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Necas scored, Seth Jarvis had a goal for the third straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Saturday. Sebastian Aho and Derek Stepan each had a goal and an assist, and Frederik Andersen made 38 saves and had an assist. Adrian Kempe scored twice for the Kings, who have lost three straight following a seven-game winning streak. Cal Petersen allowed five goals on 20 shots.