Man armed with knife fatally shot by San Francisco officer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a man wielding a knife was fatally shot by police inside a residential building in San Francisco Friday. San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said in a statement that officers responded to the building in the South of Market neighborhood after receiving a call about a man armed with a knife. The officers made contact with the man and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Rueca said without offering any other information on what led to the fatal shooting. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, Rueca said. The San Francisco Medical Examiner identified him as 41-year-old Ajmal Amani of San Francisco.