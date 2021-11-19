Northern California sheriff’s sergeant injured in struggle

LINDA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff’s sergeant was injured when a suspect held his head under water during a struggle. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department says the sergeant was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, including water aspiration. The incident began Thursday afternoon when the sergeant attempted a traffic stop on a motorcyclist in East Linda and a pursuit began. The department says the motorcyclist crashed and deputies attempted to detain the man but he became combative and pulled the sergeant into a flooded ditch. Other deputies rescued the sergeant and arrested the man for attempted murder.