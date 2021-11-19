California governor pardons 2 in Native American recognition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has pardoned two members of California Indian tribes coinciding with Native American Heritage Month. His office says the month honors the vibrancy and resiliency of Native American culture and the pardons recognize the successful rehabilitation efforts of the two men. Both were convicted of assault with a deadly weapon years ago for hitting people during fights at two separate parties. Each received several months in jail. Newsom says tribal leaders supported the pardons.