Steelers’ Rudolph preps as starter, Roethlisberger waits

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is preparing as if he will start against the Los Angeles Chargers. Starter Ben Roethlisberger remains on the COVID-19 list after testing positive last week, but could play if he is cleared in time for kickoff. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada says he is in contact with Roethlisberger regularly and that Roethlisberger has been in attendance for virtual meetings with the offensive staff. Rudolph says he is hopeful he gets another opportunity, but will work hard to make sure Roethlisberger has what he needs if he returns to action.